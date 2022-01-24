Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Dell Technologies comprises 0.8% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 48,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

