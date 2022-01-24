Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.
Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
