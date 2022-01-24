Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

