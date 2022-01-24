Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 11.4%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) traded down 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. 1,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,557,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

