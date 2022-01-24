San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 30.8%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) traded down 30.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 162,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 66,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

