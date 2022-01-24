San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average session volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

