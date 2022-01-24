Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of Sanderson Farms worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

