Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sanofi stock opened at €90.94 ($103.34) on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($105.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.73.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

