Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Down 10.1%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. 16,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 135,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

