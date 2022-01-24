Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $17.80 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,651,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000. Cantaloupe accounts for 4.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

