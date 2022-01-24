Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 169,900 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 500.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

