Savix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,349.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Savix has a market cap of $120,060.02 and approximately $7,349.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Savix has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

