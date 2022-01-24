Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $926,532.57

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $926,532.57 and $2,857.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

