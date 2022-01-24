Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $34.74. 234,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $11,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

