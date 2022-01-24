Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stephens

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 445,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.