Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.90

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 2955618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.35 ($0.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £268.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.79.

In other news, insider Tim Edwards purchased 104,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £34,351.68 ($46,870.90).

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

