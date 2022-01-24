Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,195.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,195 ($29.95) and last traded at GBX 2,215 ($30.22), with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215 ($30.22).

The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,322.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,471.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.