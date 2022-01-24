Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 249,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,224,586 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $30.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

