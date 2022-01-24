Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.20

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

