Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.46% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $221,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $46.91. 51,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

