Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

