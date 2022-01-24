Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 25904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

