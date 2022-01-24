Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 12,092 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LYB stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.