Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

