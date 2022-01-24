Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 10,294 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 243,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UBS Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in UBS Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

