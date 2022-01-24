Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.