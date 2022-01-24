Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,617 shares of company stock worth $45,574,441. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

