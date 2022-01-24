Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $605.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.47 and a 200 day moving average of $624.93. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.