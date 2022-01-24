ScPrime Market Capitalization Reaches $56.56 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and $139,586.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003877 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,449,744 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

