Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,937 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.8% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 287.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,793 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,449,000 after buying an additional 312,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SEA by 932.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,126 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 72.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $146.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $147.99 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

