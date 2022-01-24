SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.81

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.81 and last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 82823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day moving average of $290.73. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 25.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

