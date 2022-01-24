Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up 4.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $126.52. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

