Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HPK stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

