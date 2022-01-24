Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $137.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

