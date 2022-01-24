Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.17 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

