SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00004734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,130.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00042032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

