Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.80

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $899.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

