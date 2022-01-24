Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

