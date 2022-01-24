Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.