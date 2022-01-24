Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Semtech worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.