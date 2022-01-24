Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.90

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 42282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.30 ($1.86).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

The stock has a market cap of £550.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.47.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

