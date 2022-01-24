Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 15.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.20. 313,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,964,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

