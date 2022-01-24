SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

S stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,413. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

