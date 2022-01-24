Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 121366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

