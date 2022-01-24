Serge Crasnianski Acquires 29,111,186 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($27,804,380.13).

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 76 ($1.04) on Monday. Photo-Me International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.02 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.70 ($1.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

PHTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.