SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.63

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 61536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

A number of research firms have commented on SGSOY. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

