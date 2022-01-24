Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0343 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Shadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a market cap of $239,803.30 and approximately $21.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

