Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,296.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,568.93.

SHOP stock opened at $882.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of $868.75 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,442.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

