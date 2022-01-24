Shopping (SPI) 1-Day Volume Tops $500,306.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Shopping has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $500,306.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00029335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,415 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

