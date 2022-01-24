Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 193,881 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
