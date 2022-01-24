Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 193,881 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

