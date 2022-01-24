Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,844,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

